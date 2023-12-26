Court and crime 2023: murder charge, drug bust, and supermarket brawl

DRUG busts, emotional pleas for answers, a fatal stabbing, and a viral supermarket brawl have made headlines in Tamworth this year.
There has been no shortage of court and crime in Tamworth, with court lists full of matters, and police officers working around the clock to keep the community safe.
These are just some of the stories which hit the pages of the Leader this year.
Tamworth made headlines across the country after footage of a supermarket brawl went viral.
In the wake of the fight, two teenagers were charged in relation to the brawl.
Chloe Mansfield and Darren Swan have denied their involvement in the fight since they were charged, and have both pleaded not guilty to a string of allegations including affray.
Mark Anthony Haines was 17-years-old when his body was tragically found on a railway line on the outskirts of Tamworth on January 16, 1988.
The reward was doubled in July this year, and a second coronial inquest was announced.
Mark's uncle, Don Craigie, said he hoped the fresh inquest would finally bring closure to his family.
The inquest will be held in Tamworth in April 2024.
Tamworth residents were rocked by reports a 37-year-old man had died during a fatal stabbing in South Tamworth in June.
Fisher has been ordered to stay behind bars since his arrest, and has not yet been required to enter a plea to the lone murder charge.
He will next appear in Tamworth Local Court in February 2024.
In August, emergency services rushed to a home on Catherine Street, in Pilliga, about 260 kilometres west of Tamworth, following reports of a domestic violence-related incident.
The 25-year-old is also facing charges of stalk or intimidate with intent to cause fear; assaulting a police officer without causing actual bodily harm (ABH); and hinder or resist police.
Wheeldon remains behind bars and has not been required to enter pleas. He will next front Narrabri Local Court in January 2024.
After video footage of a violent attempted carjacking in Tamworth surfaced online police labelled the attack as 'disgraceful' and 'disgusting'.
There had been no arrests or charges laid two days on from the attack, which broke out in the carpark of The Youthie, off Quinn Street, on June 26.
"People know who these six are, and yet they have not come forward," Detective Inspector Darcy said.
"We know people know, and they need to think if this was their mother, or daughter or friend that was the victim in that car, how would they feel?
"We need them to come forward so police can progress this investigation."
In December, the Leader revealed Williamsburg owner Luke Fielding is set to take the local council to court after the shock closure of his burger business.
Mr Fielding filed a statement of claim in the NSW Supreme Court against Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) for damages after he was forced to close his Brisbane Street business in November.
The businessman said he had been forced to let go of long-term staff, and was now facing immense financial pressure due to the closure.
The matter is expected to go before the NSW Supreme Court in February 2024.
A two-year police investigation into an alleged drug syndicate in Gunnedah ended in arrest this year, with police believing they cut the "head off the snake".
Specialist officers allegedly seized methylamphetamine, cannabis, tobacco, mobile phones, tablets, cash and documentation.
A home in Belmore, Sydney, was also raided as part of the investigation.
Mark Lee Wortley, Rikki May Lea Stranlund, and Vicki May Wortley remain before the courts, accused of playing a role in the alleged meth ring.
A 22-year-old woman is expected to front court in Gunnedah at a later date.
