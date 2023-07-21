The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Dates set for second inquest and reward doubled into death of Mark Anthony Haines

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 21 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Oxley Police District Commander Detective Acting Superintendent Jason Darcy, Don Craigie, and NSW Upper House MLC Sue Higginson on Friday morning. Picture by Emma Downey
Acting Oxley Police District Commander Detective Acting Superintendent Jason Darcy, Don Craigie, and NSW Upper House MLC Sue Higginson on Friday morning. Picture by Emma Downey

A REWARD has doubled to $1 million in a bid to find the missing piece of information surrounding the death of a Tamworth teenager more than three decades ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.