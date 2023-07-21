A REWARD has doubled to $1 million in a bid to find the missing piece of information surrounding the death of a Tamworth teenager more than three decades ago.
Mark Anthony Haines was 17-years-old when he was tragically found dead on a railway line on the outskirts of Tamworth on January 16, 1988.
On Friday morning - more than 35 years after the teenager's body was found - Acting Oxley Police District Commander Detective Acting Superintendent Jason Darcy said the reward had doubled in the hope to bring about new lines of inquiry.
He said police were appealing for any information that would identify a person, lead them to court, and be convicted in relation to the teenager's death
"We've been going over the original investigation and following up on new lines of inquiry," he said.
"The biggest thing we're hoping for is that it [new reward] will bring uncle Don and his family some closure."
Mark's uncle Don Craigie, who has spent more than half of his life searching for answers, said he was hopeful the million dollar reward would help find the "missing piece of the puzzle".
Mr Craigie said his family had also received information that a second coronial inquest into Mark's death will be held in April next year.
"There's nine months, the clock is ticking," he said.
A coronial inquest held into the teen's death 1988 returned an open finding and no charges have been laid since.
The definite date of a second inquest comes after the case was reassigned to a new coroner in November last year after the coroner handling the matter fell unwell and was unable to work.
Mr Craigie said he was hopeful there could possibly be an arrest, or charges laid by the time the inquest comes around.
"If someone is arrested, charged, and convicted over this, we're talking murder," he said.
"I encourage you to come forward now before the police come knocking on your door."
Mr Craigie was joined by NSW Upper House MLC Sue Higginson outside the Tamworth Police Station when the details about the fresh inquest and upped reward were announced.
She said this was the closest the family and police had ever been to finding answers.
"The truth is not very far away it feels very much like we're on a significant doorstep of justice," she said.
Detectives from Oxley Police District have been continuing investigations into the case with the State Crime Homicide Squad under 'Strike Force Puno'.
A $500,000 reward was posted on the 30th anniversary of Mark's death in 2018.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or Tamworth Police Station.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
