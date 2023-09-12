A TAMWORTH teenager who was found dead on the train tracks more than three decades ago would have been a "bloody good man" if he was still alive today.
That's what his uncle Don Craigie told the Leader on what would have been Mark Anthony Haines' 53rd birthday.
"We had big plans for this boy," Mr Craigie said.
He held a photo of his nephew's 17th birthday cake, the last birthday Mark celebrated alive, when he visited his nephew's grave on Tuesday, September 12.
READ ALSO:
More than 30 years after Mark was found dead on the railway line on the outskirts of Tamworth on January 16, 1988, no one has been charged in relation to the teenager's death.
A coronial inquest held in the same year returned an open finding.
Now, after 35 years of searching for answers and gathering evidence, Mr Craigie is counting down the days until a second coronial inquest opens in Tamworth, in April, 2024.
And he's confident the inquest will reveal how Mark ended up on the train tracks, and hopefully lead to an arrest.
"He [Mark] has been met with foul play," Mr Craigie said.
"They made a bad mistake, they got him [Mark] mixed up with someone else. I know what happened."
Mr Craigie, who said he was privy to the police information, said someone out there knows what happened to his nephew.
"Don't be surprised if you get a knock on the door by the police," he said.
"We know what's [evidence] there, and we know what's coming."
The coronial inquest is set to start in Tamworth on April 8, 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.