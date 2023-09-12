The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Family of Mark Anthony Haines confident for answers from Tamworth coronial inquest

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don Craigie, uncle of Mark Anthony Haines, visited his grave on what would be his 53rd birthday. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Don Craigie, uncle of Mark Anthony Haines, visited his grave on what would be his 53rd birthday. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A TAMWORTH teenager who was found dead on the train tracks more than three decades ago would have been a "bloody good man" if he was still alive today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.