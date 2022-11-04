MORE THAN three decades after teenager Mark Haines was found dead on railway tracks near Tamworth, his family fears they are still a long way off finding out what happened to their boy.
Uncle Don Craigie was devastated by an email this week that said the coroner assigned to review Mr Haines' file was unfortunately unable to work currently due to illness.
He was told a decision on whether another inquest could be held would likely not come until next year, and that another coroner could take over the matter.
"That takes time, and time, I dare say, is definitely not on my side," Mr Craigie said.
"I felt gutted, I felt very disappointed."
The body of 17-year-old Mr Haines was tragically found on railway lines on the outskirts of Tamworth on January 16, 1988.
His family suspect others were involved and have been pushing for answers, leading a long and relentless charge to bring about justice.
A coronial inquest returned an open finding into Mr Haines' death in 1988 and no charges have ever been laid in relation to the case.
A half-a-million-dollar reward for information was announced five years ago in 2018, the 30th anniversary of the teenager's death.
"Come January, the anniversary of 35 years of his death, and we're no further progressed," Mr Craigie said this week.
"I cannot wait to have our day in that Coroner's Court, but I fear that that's not going to happen within the next 12 months.
"We don't know when and if the death of our boy will ever come to light."
Mr Craigie said he had been hoping and expecting to have a roundtable meeting last month with detectives working on the matter as well as lawyers, family members and the coroner.
The NSW Aboriginal Land Council's Charles Lynch said everyone was understanding of the coroner's situation and even though another inquest was a big ask, that "doesn't mean it shouldn't be done".
"I think it's about the frustrations and the timeframes that are involved in this," he said.
"Ultimately, this is about getting closure for the family and the commencement of healing and that just hasn't happened.
"Whether you're an Aboriginal person or a non-Aboriginal person ... it's about getting answers.
"Thirty-five years is a long time to be waiting."
The email, seen by the Leader, indicated that if there is a significant delay parties could request the file be reallocated to another coroner.
Mr Craigie said he has been the one "making all this noise" and assured he was "in no rush to go anywhere".
The Coroner's Court was contacted for this story.
