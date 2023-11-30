Man and woman to stay behind bars in huge Gunnedah drug supply case

A MAN and a woman accused of being at the centre of an alleged meth supply ring in Gunnedah have been ordered to stay behind bars.
Rikki May Lea Stranlund appeared in Tamworth Local Court on Thursday, November 30, after she was arrested during a police raid.
The 45-year-old woman is facing a string of drug charges after police allegedly uncovered about $800,000 worth of methylamphetamine, cannabis, cash, and phones from homes in Gunnedah on Wednesday morning.
Stranlund, who was kept in custody overnight to front court, was refused bail when she appeared on Thursday.
The 45-year-old is facing charges of supplying a prohibited drug that's more than an indictable amount; two counts of possessing a prohibited drug; and one charge of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.
Stranlund is also accused of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime with the intent to conceal; participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity; and failing to comply with a digital evidence access order direction.
She has not been required to enter pleas to the allegations.
During the police operation, which was code named Strike Force Pinkerton, officers also raided a home in Belmore, in Sydney.
Mark Lee Wortley, 41, was arrested at the home and refused police bail to front Bankstown Local Court on Thursday.
It's alleged the 41-year-old is the head honcho of the suspected drug supply ring, and has long-term links to Gunnedah.
Wortley is charged with supplying a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs; supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis; and supplying more than an indictable amount of prohibited drugs.
He's also accused of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime with intent to conceal; knowingly directing activities of a criminal group; and failing to comply with a digital evidence access order direction.
The 41-year-old is also charged with supplying a prohibited firearm to an unauthorised person; and supplying a firearm to a person unauthorised to possess it.
Wortley has not entered pleas to the charges.
He made no application for bail when he appeared on Thursday, and will remain in custody until the matter returns to court in Gunnedah in December.
Two other women, aged 52 and 22, were also arrested during the raids and were granted police bail to appear in Gunnedah Local Court at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.