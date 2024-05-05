Man admits to having sex with teen in car and keeping intimate photos

A Tamworth man has admitted to having sex with a teenager in the back seat of his car after following her on social media.
The 29-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared in Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody when he admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old and possessing intimate images of the teenager.
"Yes magistrate," the man said when asked if he would be pleading guilty to two charges levelled against him.
Court documents sighted by the Leader reveal the man followed the 15-year-old on Instagram before the teenager messaged him on August 7, 2023, asking why he had followed her.
"If I didn't have housemates I'd probably be picking you up and bringing you home rn [right now]," the 29-year-old messaged the teenager.
During the conversation, the offender and the teenager organised to meet later that same night and the man asked if he should "bring protection just in case".
"What if the car is parked out the front and we could use the back seats?" the offender said.
The man arrived at the teenager's home just before 10pm the same night and parked his car out the front of the house.
The victim got into the car and the man had sex with the teenager before he hugged the 15-year-old goodbye and drove home.
Later that night the offender messaged the teenager saying the next time will be better now the "initial nerves were out of the way".
The man and the teenager continued to talk on social media, and the 15-year-old sent the offender multiple intimate images.
On August 8, 2023, the matter was reported to Tamworth's child sex abuse squad and the man was arrested three days later.
In court, the man pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse with a child; and possessing child abuse material.
A second charge of having sexual intercourse with a child was withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The court heard the man had nothing on his criminal record and has been behind bars since he was arrested in August last year.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the charges were "very serious matters" but they would remain in the local court for sentencing.
The man made no application for bail and will remain in custody until the case returns to court in June.
