The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man admits to having sex with teen in car and keeping intimate photos

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man pleaded guilty to the offences in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
The man pleaded guilty to the offences in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

A Tamworth man has admitted to having sex with a teenager in the back seat of his car after following her on social media.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.