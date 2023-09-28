The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hearing date set for Chloe Mansfield and Darren Swan after Tamworth Woolworths brawl

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 29 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A HEARING date has been set for two teenagers accused of being involved in a viral brawl in the aisles of a Tamworth supermarket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.