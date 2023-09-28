A HEARING date has been set for two teenagers accused of being involved in a viral brawl in the aisles of a Tamworth supermarket.
Chloe Mansfield, 19, and Darren Swan, 19, fronted Tamworth Local Court this week when their solicitors said both teenagers would be maintaining pleas of not guilty.
Both teenagers, who are represented separately by Legal Aid defence solicitors, have denied their involvement in the physical altercation which broke out at the Eastpoint Woolworths supermarket on June 1, 2023.
Their solicitors asked magistrate Roger Prowse to set the matter down for hearing in the Tamworth court, and said a number of defence and Crown witnesses were expected to be called.
Mansfield and Swan each face one charge of affray; and threaten violence and/or cause fear.
Swan, who lives in Port Macquarie, is accused of using unlawful violence towards three people to cause them to fear for their safety; and acting together with more than two other people to threaten unlawful violence between 4.55pm and 5.05pm on June 1.
In the same time period, Mansfield, who lives in Banora Point, is accused of using unlawful violence towards a woman to cause her to fear hear safety; and acting together with more than two other people to threaten unlawful violence.
Magistrate Prowse set the matter down for hearing in January, 2024.
The pair were charged in relation to the brawl inside the Eastpoint Woolworths off Roderick Street, after a 21-year-old Tamworth woman was fined for her involvement.
Police had initially been concentrating on six men and women - aged between 16 and 21 - in relation to the fist fight, but confirmed they would only be charging three people.
All six were questioned by officers.
As part of the investigation police reviewed CCTV footage from inside the store and interviewed witnesses and staff.
They also reviewed video footage - which has since gone viral after it was uploaded to social media - where one woman can be heard saying "hold my baby" before she gets involved.
Bystanders can be seen trying to hold back some of those involved in the scuffle.
