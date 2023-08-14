The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Robbie Wheeldon faces murder charge in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated August 14 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robbie Wheeldon is accused of murdering another man in Pilliga. Picture file
Robbie Wheeldon is accused of murdering another man in Pilliga. Picture file

A MAN accused of murdering an older man has had his case adjourned in a Tamworth court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.