A MAN accused of murdering an older man has had his case adjourned in a Tamworth court.
Robbie Wheeldon did not appear in Tamworth Local Court when his matter was called on Monday.
The 25-year-old has been in custody since the night of the alleged murder in Pilliga on Thursday, August 10.
A specialist strike force of detectives is continuing to probe the suspicious death of the man, who was aged 59.
According to court documents, it is the police case the murder occurred between 9pm and 10:09pm on August 10, 2023, at Pilliga.
Wheeldon was arrested after a woman attended Pilliga Police Station at about 9:40pm, to report an alleged domestic violence-related incident at a home on Catherine Street, about 260km west of Tamworth.
When emergency services arrived at the scene they found a 59-year-old man critically injured in the front yard of the home.
Ambulance paramedics rushed to treat the man but he succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.
Wheeldon, who also lived at the address, was arrested by officers and taken to Narrabri Police Station for questioning.
Oxley police set up a crime scene and called in detectives.
Strike Force Trabut was launched to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 59-year-old's death.
As a result of the investigation, Wheeldon was charged with one count of murder; assaulting a police officer; hindering or resisting a police officer; and a domestic violence-related charge of stalking or intimidating with intent.
Wheeldon has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
His Legal Aid defence solicitor made no application for bail on Monday in court when the case was mentioned.
Magistrate Mark Whelan adjourned the charges, and ordered police to begin compiling a brief of evidence.
The case will return to court in Narrabri later this month.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
