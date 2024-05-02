Drink driver taken off the road after crashing into wall, tree, and garage door

A high-range drink driver who smashed into a tree, retaining wall, and garage door has been ordered to stay off the road for months.
Bryce Robert Joseph Jurd was sentenced to a 12 month good behaviour order and disqualified from driving for nine months after he was caught more than three times the legal limit in Calala earlier this year.
The 26-year-old fronted Tamworth Local Court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to the lone drink driving charge.
Court documents sighted by the Leader reveal Jurd was behind the wheel of a silver Toyota Landcruiser at about 8:45pm on March 1, 2024, when his car ran off the road in Eagle Avenue, Calala.
The 26-year-old left the road and damaged a garden retaining wall, before trying to correct the Landcruiser and crashing into a small tree.
When Jurd tried to correct the car again he crossed the street and crashed into a garage door.
The agreed facts state two cars inside the garage were damaged as a result of the collision.
Police attended the scene, and Jurd was taken to the Tamworth Police Station.
At the station he returned a positive blood alcohol reading of 0.163, more than three times the legal limit.
Jurd appeared before Magistrate Julie Soars for sentencing.
The 26-year-old was convicted of the high-range offence, and fined $750.
He was sentenced to a 12 month community corrections order, or good behaviour bond, and disqualified from driving for nine months.
Jurd must also have an interlock fitted to his car for two years once he's back on the road.
