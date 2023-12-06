Third person fronts court in alleged Gunnedah meth supply ring case

A THIRD person believed to be involved in an alleged meth ring in Gunnedah has fronted court for the first time.
The Leader can reveal 52-year-old Vicki May Wortley fronted Gunnedah Local Court this week after she was arrested during a police raid.
The 52-year-old is accused of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime with intent to conceal, and participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity.
Officers allegedly seized $800,000 worth of methylamphetamine, mobile phones, cash, cannabis, tobacco, tablets, and documentation during the raid.
Wortley was arrested and taken to Gunnedah Police Station where she was granted conditional bail to front court this week.
In court, the 52-year-old was not required to enter pleas to the charges.
Magistrate Te'res Sia continued her bail and adjourned the matter until January 2024.
During the raids in November, police also searched a home on Drummond Street in Belmore, Sydney, and arrested Mark Lee Wortley.
The 41-year-old's case was also mentioned in Gunnedah Local Court this week where he made no application to be released from custody. He has been behind bars since he was arrested.
It's alleged the 41-year-old is the head honcho of the suspected supply ring, and has been charged with a string of offences.
He's accused of supplying a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs; supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis; and supplying more than an indictable amount of prohibited drugs.
The 41-year-old is also accused of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime with intent to conceal; knowingly directing activities of a criminal group; and failing to comply with a digital evidence access order direction.
He is also charged with supplying a prohibited firearm to an unauthorised person; and supplying a firearm to a person unauthorised to possess it.
He was not required to enter pleas to the charges when his case was mentioned in the Gunnedah court.
The 41-year-old will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court in 2024.
A 45-year-old woman, Rikki May Lea Stranlund, also remains in custody for her alleged role in the suspected drug ring.
A 22-year-old woman is expected to front Gunnedah Local Court at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.