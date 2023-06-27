A MOTHER and daughter are traumatised after they were set upon in Tamworth in broad daylight by a gang of six juveniles with police pleading for public help.
The violent attempted carjacking in Tamworth on Monday afternoon, which saw the 50-year-old woman hospitalised after she was bashed with a metal pole, is believed to have been a random attack.
It's now sparked a full-scale police investigation.
"We believe this was just opportunistic, we don't believe it was targeted," Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader.
The woman had just pulled up in the carpark of The Youthie, off Quinn Street, in West Tamworth about 4pm on June 26, when six juveniles surrounded her car and attacked her.
The six were all wearing hooded jumpers and dark clothing.
Officers spent Monday night and Tuesday doorknocking the Quinn Street area, and surrounding streets, but senior police say some locals won't come forward.
Detective Darcy said the victims were understandably "traumatised" by what had happened, after managing to getaway from the offenders, who fled empty-handed.
"It was very traumatic, as you can imagine. But our Oxley Proactive Crime Team (PCT) and detectives are investigating this and it is a priority," he said.
"We have put as many resources as we can to investigate this."
Police have been told the six offenders surrounded the car, opened the door and confronted the woman.
The woman was struck on the head, face and arm with a metal pole, while two others tried to drag her out of the car.
"This was 4pm in the afternoon, in broad daylight, so there was people around in the street, or driving around, at that time," Detective Darcy said.
"Someone must have seen something, or someone.
"Those people in that area, they need to think if this was one of their loved ones, or their friend that was targeted, they would want community members to come forward, they would want public help.
"So we need those people to speak up."
The woman was taken to Tamworth hospital and was treated for concussion, cuts and bruises, while the 14-year-old girl was not physically injured but was shaken by the ordeal.
Now police want more public help to piece together who was behind the violent attempted carjacking.
"We're appealing for anyone that might have seen these juveniles, this group of teenagers anywhere from Petra Avenue to Quinn Street, anywhere in that area on Monday afternoon," Detective Darcy said.
"So anyone with CCTV, or dash cam footage from that time, or who saw the group, we would urge them to come forward."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Oxley police on 6768 2999.
