The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Mother, daughter traumatised after bashing, attempted Tamworth carjacking

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated June 27 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The woman was set upon after pulling up in the carpark off Quinn Street on Monday afternoon. Picture by Peter Hardin
The woman was set upon after pulling up in the carpark off Quinn Street on Monday afternoon. Picture by Peter Hardin

A MOTHER and daughter are traumatised after they were set upon in Tamworth in broad daylight by a gang of six juveniles with police pleading for public help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.