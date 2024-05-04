Man arrested on outstanding warrants in Tamworth

A 33-year-old man wanted on an outstanding warrant has been charged in the state's north.
About 1.20am on Friday, May 3, officers attached to Oxley Police District were patrolling Tamworth when they attended a business on Willis Street.
A short time later, with the assistance of the dog unit, officers arrested Dale William Craigie.
Craigie was subjected to a search during which police allegedly located and seized suboxone strips and unauthorised prescription medication.
Checks revealed Craigie was also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug, and breach of bail. Police also executed an outstanding arrest warrant for domestic violence, and breach of bail related offences.
Craigie was refused police bail and appeared in Tamworth Local Court on Friday, May 3, where he made an application to be released from custody.
The 33-year-old is accused of three counts of possessing a prohibited drug; two charges of domestic violence related common assault; and failing to appear in accordance with his bail conditions.
In court, Craigie pleaded guilty to the drug charges but no plea was recorded for the assault or breach of bail allegations.
Craigie will remain behind bars until he next appears in Walgett Local Court to face the assault allegations on May 14, and in Tamworth Local Court on the drug charges on May 20.
