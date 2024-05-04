The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Police

Man arrested on outstanding warrants in Tamworth

By Newsroom
May 5 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has appeared in Tamworth Local Court to face three counts of possess prohibited drug, two counts of common assault, and fail to appear in accordance with bail. Picture from file
A man has appeared in Tamworth Local Court to face three counts of possess prohibited drug, two counts of common assault, and fail to appear in accordance with bail. Picture from file

A 33-year-old man wanted on an outstanding warrant has been charged in the state's north.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.