Phones, cash, 800k meth stash uncovered: police make arrests during raid

POLICE believe they've cut the "head off the snake" of an alleged drug syndicate in Gunnedah.
Officers say they seized about $800,000 worth of methylamphetamine in the Gunnedah area on Wednesday, November 29, following a two-year police operation
Strike Force Pinkerton investigators swooped on homes on Lawson Avenue, High Street, and Herbert Avenue, Gunnedah just after 7am on Wednesday.
Officers allegedly seized methylamphetamine, cannabis, tobacco, mobile phones, tablets, cash and documentation.
Three women, aged 52, 45, and 22, were arrested and taken to Gunnedah Police Station.
A home on Drummond Street in Belmore, a suburb in Sydney was also raided, and a 41-year-old man was arrested.
Commander of the Oxley Police District Detective Superintendent Bruce Grassick said police will allege in court the 41-year-old was the "king pin" of the drug supply.
"We believe all people involved in the [alleged] syndicate have been identified and arrested," he said.
The 45-year-old Gunnedah woman was charged with three counts of supply prohibited drug; supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, and knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime with intent to conceal.
She's also accused of participating in a criminal group contribute to criminal activity, and fail to comply digital evidence access order direction.
The 45-year-old was refused police bail to front Tamworth Local Court on Friday.
The 41-year-old man was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug more than a commercial quantity; supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis; knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime with intent to conceal, and knowingly direct activities of a criminal group.
He's also accused of supplying a prohibited firearm to an unauthorised person; supply firearm to person unauthorised to possess it; and fail to comply digital evidence access order direction.
He was refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court on Thursday, November 30.
The 52 and 22-year-old women were charged with a string of offences and both granted strict conditional bail to front court in Gunnedah at a later date.
The man and three women have not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
Police allege high level methylamphetamine was distributed throughout the Gunnedah community during a two-year period.
Superintendent Grassick said the arrests were a "big tick" for the police operation.
"It's a drug that impacts a lot of families, there's people who lose their lives," he said.
"It's an insidious drug that people are actually profiting from".
