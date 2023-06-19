The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

Fatal stabbing: police search Tamworth crime scenes as part of murder probe

Breanna Chillingworth
Jonathan Hawes
By Breanna Chillingworth, and Jonathan Hawes
Updated June 19 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Tamworth man has been refused bail, accused of the stabbing murder of an associate in a unit block.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.