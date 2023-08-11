A man is due to face Tamworth court on Saturday, August 12, charged with the death of another man at Pilliga, 260km west of Tamworth.
A woman attended Pilliga Police Station at about 9:40pm on Thursday, August 10, to report an alleged domestic violence-related incident at a home on Catherine Street.
When police investigated they found a 59-year-old man critically injured in the front yard.
The man was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics at the scene, but they were unable to save him.
A 25-year-old man, who also lived at the address, was arrested and taken to Narrabri Police Station for questioning.
Detectives attached to Oxley Police District established Strike Force Trabut to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death and on Friday they charged the man with four offences including murder; stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm; assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm; and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.
The man was refused bail to appear in Tamworth Local Court on Saturday, August 12.
