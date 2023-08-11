The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Man, 25, faces multiple charges including murder

By Newsroom
Updated August 12 2023 - 8:04am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man has been charged to front Tamworth Court on Saturday. Picture from file.
The man has been charged to front Tamworth Court on Saturday. Picture from file.

A man is due to face Tamworth court on Saturday, August 12, charged with the death of another man at Pilliga, 260km west of Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.