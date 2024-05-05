Police seize $65,000 worth of drugs and illegal cigarettes in vehicle stop

A man from Queensland has been arrested and charged for allegedly driving a van full of illicit substances including methamphetamine, cannabis, and more the 35 kilograms of unregulated tobacco leaf.
Officers from the Oxley Police District were on a routine patrol near the junction of the Kamilaroi and Newell Highway north of Narrabri at around 8:30pm on Friday, May 3, when they pulled over the Ford Transit van in question.
Following a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly uncovered the cache of illicit substances, along with almost 3500 packets of cigarettes.
Police say the combined value of the drugs and cigarettes is expected to be more than $65,000.
On top of the drugs and cigarettes, electronic scales and cash amounting to more than $18,000 were also confiscated.
The 34-year-old man from Queensland driving the van was arrested at the scene and transported to Narrabri Police Station.
He was charged with supply prohibited drug, two counts possess prohibited drug, two counts deal with property proceeds of crime, supply/sell tobacco product in non-compliant retail package, custody of knife in public place, and use light vehicle not comply with tail light standard.
The man was refused bail and is set to appear before Gunnedah Local Court on Monday, May 6, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.