Prosecutors push ahead with murder charge against man in Tamworth court

PROSECUTORS have confirmed they are ready to press ahead in the case against a man accused of murdering another during a stabbing in South Tamworth.
Dylan Fisher appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when a single charge of murder was certified against him.
It's the first time the 28-year-old has appeared in the Tamworth court since he was arrested and charged with the offence in June, 2023.
He was taken into custody later that same day, and has remained behind bars since his arrest.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars told the 28-year-old the matter would now progress to a case conference to help him decide whether to plead guilty or not guilty to the murder charge.
She said if he pleads not guilty to the charge the case will be sent to the Supreme Court for trial, and if a guilty plea is entered it will go to the same court for a sentence to be handed down.
"The discount [on sentence] you receive in these matters depends on when you plead guilty," Ms Soars said.
The court heard the Crown was seeking a short adjournment before the case conference is held to serve a number of outstanding pieces of evidence on the defence.
Fisher's Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) defence solicitor said the missing items were "essential" to the negotiations between the parties.
Fisher, who lives in Woolomin, was arrested at about 10.05pm by Oxley detectives on June 18, on Cossa Street in West Tamworth.
The police case is Fisher and Rooks were known to each other, and the attack was not random.
A police operation, codenamed Strike Force Glenduart, was set up by Oxley police and the state's homicide squad in the wake of the alleged murder.
Police set up a crime scene, and combed Susanne Street and Woodward Avenue for clues after the fatal stabbing.
The 28-year-old will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court in December.
