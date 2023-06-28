VIDEO of a violent attempted carjacking in Tamworth has emerged in what senior police have labelled as "disgraceful" and "disgusting behaviour".
There's been no arrests or charges laid two days on from the attack at The Youthie carpark off Quinn Street on Monday, June 26, but video shows witnesses standing and watching on.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy pulled no punches on Wednesday, labelling the footage as nothing short of "appalling".
"This attack was in broad daylight in West Tamworth, and clearly people saw what happened, and those involved in the street, but yet they have not come forward to police," he told the Leader.
"It's appalling. It's disgusting. It's disgraceful.
"And community members are not cooperating with the police investigation."
The Oxley Proactive Crime Team (PCT) and detectives have doorknocked the area and searched the neighbourhood for witnesses to Monday's attack but have hit dead ends.
Detective Darcy said the "code of silence" from witnesses and those involved was "incredibly disappointing".
"Police want to remove this violent element from the streets and put them before the courts, and there are clearly witnesses - and parents and family members and friends of those pictured - who know who is involved," he said.
"People know who these six are, and yet they have not come forward.
"We know people know, and they need to think if this was their mother, or daughter or friend that was the victim in that car, how would they feel?
"We need them to come forward so police can progress this investigation."
Police said the 50-year-old woman behind the wheel of the red four-wheel-drive, as well as her 14-year-old daughter inside, were understandably traumatised.
The woman can be seen driving off in an attempt to escape the hooded gang of six who were bashing her with a metal pole, trying to drag her out, all in an attempt to steal the car.
The woman was hospitalised for concussion, cuts and bruising and is now recovering.
The six were all wearing hooded jumpers and dark or grey clothing with caps.
Detective Darcy made an urgent plea for locals to speak up.
"We're appealing for anyone that might have seen these juveniles, this group of teenagers anywhere from Petra Avenue to Quinn Street, anywhere in that area on Monday afternoon," Detective Darcy said.
"So anyone with CCTV, or dash cam footage from that time, or who saw the group, we would urge them to come forward."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
