POLICE are calling for those that intervened in a wild brawl in a Tamworth Woolworths store to come forward as officers piece together the fight.
The Leader has confirmed six men and women suspected to be involved in the violent scuffle at Eastpoint Woolworths have now been identified.
But the good Samaritans, and those that intervened to break up the brawl, are who police need to talk to.
"We need those witnesses and those people that intervened on the afternoon of June 1 to come forward to assist the investigation," Oxley Detective Jason Darcy told the Leader.
"Police have identified six men and women as part of the investigation.
"We would now like to speak to those that stepped in as part of our inquiries."
Detective Darcy said the onlookers hold information that is key to the police puzzle. Officers believe the incident was random, and the parties involved aren't known to one another.
No charges or arrests have been made, but police warn action is coming for those confirmed to be involved.
A man and a woman - who police suspect were injured in the fight - are still wanted for questioning in connection to the investigation, after they left the scene before officers arrived.
The pair left the scene in a blue Subaru sedan with P-plates before police arrived.
"We know who they are, we know their car, we would urge them to come forward or we will come knocking," Detective Darcy said.
"But we still need the community support from those in the store and what they saw at the scene and the events that transpired.
"We would urge anyone with information, or who was in the store, to please contact Tamworth police to assist our investigation."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
On Wednesday, Oxley investigators spent another day interviewing witnesses and trawling through CCTV footage and mobile phone vision.
The brawl between the men and women unfolded about 5pm on June 1 in the store, off Roderick Street.
In the video footage - which has gone viral since it was uploaded to social media - one woman can be heard saying "hold my baby" before she gets involved.
Bystanders can be seen trying to hold back some of those involved.
Police said a verbal argument broke out between shoppers which soon escalated and turned physical.
