11 of the best: The Leader selects our TDCA first grade Team of the Year

With the grand final upon us this weekend, there is no better time to look back at the season just gone and pick out the standout contributors across all five first grade sides.
To that end, the Leader has put together a Team of the Year based on the best players in each position.
These have not been decided solely by the statistics, although that is a major factor.
We have also taken into account key innings and the less tangible qualities that a player brought to their team which might not necessarily be reflected in their numbers, in order to put together the best side we could.
Without any further ado, here is the Leader's first grade Team of the Year.
185 runs at 30.83, best 82
Having batted at the top of the order almost all year, Smith began slowly but has played crucial innings for his team, particularly late in the season.
His 61 (where he and Trent Weir were the only two to make it into double figures) helped secure a first-innings win over the North Tamworth Redbacks in the final round, and of course his 82 against Bective East in the semi-final was key to Souths earning their way into this weekend's big dance.
Smith has proven he is a batter for the big occasion.
346 runs at 43.25, best 95
This has been, frankly, a ridiculous season from McGuirk.
He has primarily batted at number three for Old Boys, but a couple of innings at the top of the order and his ability to push the scoring rate along no matter the pitch conditions make him a perfect opening partner for the more measured Smith.
McGuirk's stats for Gwydir in the Connolly Cup and Central North were outrageous, but it is arguably just as impressive that he did not make a score of less than 10 in first grade this year.
345 runs at 43.12, best 118
South Tamworth's South African import proved to be a crucial addition to their batting stocks.
Like McGuirk, he spent a couple of innings at the top of the order, but his ability to tailor his innings to what the team needs makes him a great number three regardless of whether McGuirk and Smith get the team off to a positive start or miss out.
It's also worth noting that Richards kept for a portion of the first half of the season and is also a very handy legspinner.
381 runs at 54.43, best 119. 10 wickets at 17.9, best 4-12
What's left to say, really? Like McGuirk, Fitzgerald has not yet made a single-figure score this season and has comfortably been the best batter in the competition.
His awe-inspiring 119 in City United's first game of the season set the tone for a thunderous year, and he has backed it up with handy medium-paced swing bowling with which he has occasionally opened.
This is the season that Fitzgerald, with all his talent, has long promised to deliver.
335 runs at 41.88, best 112. 16 wickets at 18.5, best 3-23
In the three seasons he's been with Bective East, Taylor has proven over and over again why he is one of the most valuable assets in the competition.
We've got him batting a little lower in the order than he normally does here, mostly because of his versatility and proven ability to rebuild or finish off an innings as necessary.
It is also because he will likely bowl quite a lot of overs with his reliable, unerring left-arm orthodox offerings.
320 runs at 35.56, best 68. 19 wickets at 11.95, best 3-9
There was never any doubting Jones' quality as a player. He long ago secured his legacy as one of the best players to emerge from Tamworth in recent memory.
But there were questions this year as to how he would perform after a several-year-long break from cricket. The answer was emphatic: very, very well.
Jones has not only re-established himself as a key contributor with the bat, but has been one of Bective East's best with ball in hand thanks to his stump-to-stump medium pace.
277 runs at 46.17, best 53. 11 catches and 1 stumping.
After a dry spell with the bat over the last few seasons, Callum Henry has returned to form in a big way this year.
Batting down the order for City United, the 20-year-old has forged himself a niche as the reigning two-day premiers' Mr Fix-It. He has almost never failed to contribute exactly what the team needs when he walks in to bat.
As per usual, he has been very solid behind the stumps and will keep in this side. Given the impressive leadership he showed in Tamworth's campaign for the Connolly Cup title, Henry will also captain this team.
248 runs at 27.56, best 59. 25 wickets at 8.88, best 4-9
One of several imports into the TDCA first grade competition this year, Wilson has stood out from the get-go.
The Brit made 49 and took two wickets on debut, and maintained that trend for the majority of the year regardless of format. His intelligent brand of cricket fits in well with Souths' style of play this year, and it's worth noting that Wilson has only gone wicketless once in 12 first grade innings.
20 wickets at 15.55, best 5-42
The returning legspinner immediately became a crucial player in Souths' plans this year.
This spot was tough to decide, with Bective's Jye Paterson the other candidate given his 22 wickets at a slightly better average. But upon closer inspection, George has repeatedly ripped out the opposition's top batters this year.
Though he can sometimes be expensive, George's legspin provides a point of difference, he has all the variations, and he bowls with good control, all of which have contributed to his consistent returns.
12 wickets at 10.67, best 5-5
This Gunnedah-based youngster has been given the responsibility of opening the bowling for Souths over the last couple of seasons, and has grown into the role admirably.
The other strong option for this spot was Nathan Mann, whose 18 wickets included a six-for last weekend. But with several other medium-pacers in the side, McIlveen's speed and ability to sweep through a batting lineup earned him a place.
Nowhere was this on better display than his 5-5 against Bective East in round four, where McIlveen ripped through arguably the best top order in the competition in less than four overs.
13 wickets at 16.77, best 4-34
Like McIlveen, McVey has not played as many matches as he would have liked this season. He was out early with a side strain, but made his return with immediate impact for City United.
The bustling paceman is one of the quickest in first grade, and his aggression with the new ball is almost as important as the wickets he takes.
He has gotten better the longer the season has gone on, and will form a potent opening partnership with McIlveen in this side.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.