The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

11 of the best: The Leader selects our TDCA first grade Team of the Year

By Zac Lowe
March 20 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There were many standouts in the Tamworth District Cricket Association first grade competition this year, which made for some very difficult picks. Pictures by Zac Lowe.
There were many standouts in the Tamworth District Cricket Association first grade competition this year, which made for some very difficult picks. Pictures by Zac Lowe.

With the grand final upon us this weekend, there is no better time to look back at the season just gone and pick out the standout contributors across all five first grade sides.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
Eagles co-captain Allen sidelined with knee injury
Eagles co-captain and spearhead Oscar Allen has been sidelined with bone stress in his right knee. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington and Justin Chadwick
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.