'It was gone': McVey fit and firing on return from 'quite enjoyable' layoff

Every time they take to the field, fast bowlers willingly subject themselves to hard graft, exhaustion, and pain.
Oftentimes, it is a thankless task. But the rush of adrenaline when the ball flicks the edge of the bat or knocks back the off stump is unmatched.
And, perhaps surprisingly given his somewhat awkward bowling action, Tamworth City United speedster Jack McVey has managed to avoid serious injury for the majority of his career.
That is, until round one this season.
"I was a couple of overs in," McVey said.
"First game of the season, I think I was fired up and tried to bowl way too fast. Just pinged it. I got through the rest of the game but I could feel that it was gone."
What had 'gone' was the oblique muscle in his side. The injury is more often known as a side strain, and a relatively common ailment among pace bowlers.
McVey attributed the injury to his relatively sedate pre-season. It was the first time the 30-year-old had taken a significant injury layoff since he was a teenager, when he suffered a suspected stress fracture in his back.
But funnily enough, McVey didn't mind the time away.
"I just kept the winter going, where you get the whole weekend rather than have it loaded up with cricket," he said.
"I quite enjoy it. I'm at that age now where I can enjoy a weekend off."
Nonetheless, after tentatively sending a few pain-free deliveries down in the nets, McVey made his return last weekend.
His first few overs were conservative, as he looked to ensure that his body was ready to resume the rigours of bowling quickly. But once he was more comfortable, McVey let rip and earned himself figures of 2-29 in City United's win over Old Boys.
"Once I got out there, the competitive edge came back. And we had a good win, so it makes you want to play a bit more," he said.
His quick return to form bodes well for City United, who will take on South Tamworth this weekend in a one-day fixture at Riverside 1.
With just two games under his belt for the season, McVey does not know exactly what to expect from their table-topping opponents. Souths recruited well over the off-season and have benefited from a strengthened batting lineup.
Rather than dread the thought of bowling to batters with whom he is not familiar, McVey relishes the challenge.
"I haven't seen Souths play, but word is they look good. They've got a deep batting lineup," he said.
"I love it. I've played a bit in England, and a bit in Newcastle, where you play different blokes every week. You've got to come up with solutions on the run, rather than being able to make a plan during the week and execute that plan on game day.
"When you've got to come up with those solutions on the run, it's a lot more exciting."
