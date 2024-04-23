Come-and-try day a hit with youngsters as new competition set for launch

What off-season?
Hot on the heels of a sold out coaching clinic with former Australian captain Steve Waugh, 60 budding young cricketers participated in the Tamworth Indoor Sports Centre's free come-and-try indoor cricket day on Tuesday, April 23.
It comes as the centre prepares to launch a new junior competition that will run throughout term 2.
"It's a great start and obviously we'll be looking to build on that," junior competition administrator Hayley Bullock said.
To be held of a Friday afternoon, it will be the first time in a long while there has been a dedicated junior indoor cricket competition in Tamworth. Bullock can't remember one in the time she's been involved.
Asked what prompted the push, she said they felt the appetite was there.
"We just believed there was enough interest to facilitate a competition," she said.
"We had some kids starting to ask questions about joining the men's Tuesday competition."
So they thought why not start up a competition and "offer kids some cricket during the winter".
The hope is it will also open up the representative pathway and Bullock spoke of plans, possibly next year, to establish a league with some of the other towns around that have indoor competitions.
In the immediate, the focus is on getting the local competition up and running.
"We'll be running age groups from U9s/U10s through to under 16s," she said.
"It will be six-a-side, all abilities, and male and female."
They have been fortunate to receive a grant from NSW Indoor Sport, which means they have been able to subsidise the cost.
There is an up upfront registration fee of $10, and then it's $10 a week after that.
Further information can be found on the Tamworth Indoor Sports Centre Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.