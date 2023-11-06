The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricket: Gunnedah teen Carter McIlveen finds joy in work and cricket

By Zac Lowe
Updated November 6 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's not often that somebody knows what they want to do with their life from childhood, then ends up living their dream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.