From tragedy sprouted joy: Richard O'Halloran's 'beautiful time'

In two months, a union with an unmistakable predestined quality will be celebrated by some 100 people.
On June 8, 2024, they will gather at St Nicholas Catholic Church in Tamworth for the wedding of Richard O'Halloran and Dr Rachel Ostler. It's the same church his parents and grandparents were married in.
Following the nuptials, the newlyweds - whose fathers had long desired for them to become a couple - will mingle with guests at the reception at Goonoo Goonoo Station. Among the crowd will be Joseph O'Halloran, the couple's first and only child.
Born in February last year, Joseph was named after his father's late elder brother, who died in a car accident 23 years ago.
O'Halloran was 10 years old when his brother died. Dealing with the tragedy was his greatest challenge.
But from that trying period an enviable life has evolved. At age 33, Richard O'Halloran IV - a likeable fourth-generation Tamworth lawyer - is captivated by "a beautiful time" in his life.
Like countless parents before him, the City United premiership winner, who will soon lace up again for the Tamworth Kangaroos, has rediscovered through his son the joy of simple pleasures. Little Joseph, he said, "seizes the day".
"Every day's new and different and presents new challenges and opportunities," O'Halloran said.
"Now he's just trying to explore and get his hands on everything. Everything's just so exciting for him. It's a breath of fresh air just watching him."
"So yeah, it's a beautiful time," he added.
Joseph was at No. 1 Oval last month when City United beat South Tamworth to claim back-to-back premierships. He was also there when City won the grand final the previous season, ending a long premiership drought.
O'Halloran said his boy was regarded at City as "a good luck charm".
"We didn't win for so many years. And ever since he came along, we've won everything."
O'Halloran and Ostler started dating after meeting at Tamworth pub the Welder's Dog several years ago.
I'm looking forward to the event [the wedding], more than anything - the music and the afterparty out at Goonoo Goonoo.
He works at his family's venerable law firm RJ O'Halloran and Co, while she operates Family Care Chiropractic.
"I think it's just a natural progression," he said of his upcoming marriage. "I'm not sure too much will change, but it will be nice to tick that box.
"I'm looking forward to the event [the wedding], more than anything - the music and the afterparty out at Goonoo Goonoo."
Ostler had brought "joy, stability and happiness" to his life, said O'Halloran, who believes his personable nature and humility are his two greatest strengths.
"So I feel like I can build a rapport with people," he said.
Ostler would obviously concur. Ditto Joseph.
