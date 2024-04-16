The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Lessons from a living legend: North West juniors flock to see Steve Waugh

By Zac Lowe
April 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Waugh's coaching clinic was put together by Central North on short notice, but was still inundated with over 100 children. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Steve Waugh's coaching clinic was put together by Central North on short notice, but was still inundated with over 100 children. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Who was your favourite Australian teammate?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.