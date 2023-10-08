Conrad George possesses an inquisitive mind.
That much is clear just from talking to the 21-year-old for a handful of minutes. He likes being given a puzzle to solve, or a challenge to pull apart and figure out piece by piece.
It is a major part of his promise as a legspin bowler. And it is also why he elected to pursue degrees in both exercise science and occupational therapy in 2020 after completing his high school studies at Farrer.
But after two years split between the University of Sydney and Bond University on the Gold Coast, George felt he needed to return home.
"I'd spent a lot of time on myself and focused on my own development. It was time to make a change," he said.
Among other reasons, the Tamworth product came back in 2022 to help care for his maternal grandparents, who are both battling health issues.
Although he had made good progress with his study, he "didn't want to have 'selfish' be part of my character".
So, when the need arose, he elected to be with his family and offer what aid he could.
"Old people often say that the biggest thing they regret is not looking after their family and neglecting relationships," George said.
"And I have some experience in occupational therapy, so I think I could be an asset to them and help them out."
Since returning, George has also reconnected with the South Tamworth Cricket Club - for whom he played since the age of 13.
He featured in a couple of first grade games in 2022/23, and was once again promoted to the highest ranks of Tamworth cricket for the first round of the season on Saturday at Riverside 1.
The legspinner starred against Old Boys with a haul of 4-35 from his eight overs, to go with an energetic 22 off 20 balls in the first innings.
"I came into the game thinking I wanted to hit the pitch and use what was there," George said.
"I wanted to throw it up there, use the grass on the wicket, and have the confidence to do that. It takes a lot of confidence to throw it up and get height."
Though he was "very nervous" prior to his spell, George feels better prepared for the standard of cricket this season, which he attributes to an improved mindset.
"I had a smile on my face, even when I got out," he said.
"I'm just enjoying being out there, being with the boys and a part of the South Tamworth community. I think that's the most important thing, is to have fun with the boys."
In retrospect, he said, coming home was the right move.
George has been "very happy" since getting back, and it seems as though the happiness he has gleaned through time with his family has rubbed off on his cricket as well.
And while he will complete his study in the future, George's priority at the moment is being fully present with his loved ones.
"I will complete university," he said.
"But right now, I have more important things to do here, rather than my own self development ... I think that I should spend a bit of time helping my grandparents out.
"I'm going to be less selfish, and focus on other people rather than myself."
