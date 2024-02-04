The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'It was a good knock to watch': McGuirk sizzles in the searing heat

SN
By Samantha Newsam
February 4 2024 - 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On a day only the truest of cricketers could enjoy, Adam McGuirk produced one of his best knocks in Old Boys colours to bat them into a strong position in their clash with North Tamworth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.