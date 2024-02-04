'It was a good knock to watch': McGuirk sizzles in the searing heat

On a day only the truest of cricketers could enjoy, Adam McGuirk produced one of his best knocks in Old Boys colours to bat them into a strong position in their clash with North Tamworth.
Battling searing heat and a wicket that was tough to bat on on Saturday, the no.3 guided Old Boys beyond 200 before falling to Redbacks captain Brendan Rixon five runs short of a deserved century.
The second time in as many games he's been dismissed in sight of triple figures this season, McGuirk was naturally disappointed as he trudged off Riverside 1 after being adjudged lbw.
But he earned plenty of plaudits from his team-mates, and the opposition - the Redbacks clapping him off - for what was a marathon effort in the conditions with the mercury tipping 40 degrees.
Old boys skipper Ben Middlebrook rated it the best innings he's seen from McGuirk for them.
"And he's had a few good ones, he's coming off a 70 last game.
"But, that in the conditions today was a really good knock for us," he said.
Openers Corey Sommers (18 off 70) and Lawson Shepherd (32 off 104) laid a good foundation negotiating the first 25 overs.
It was something they had spoken about leading in, being prone to go hard early and lose wickets, and consequently find themselves three down at first drinks.
"I thought the openers set it up well," Middlebrook said.
"And then Adam just came out and showed he was a class above."
"It was a good knock to watch and shame he couldn't get triple figures, but it's coming."
Reflecting on his innings, McGuirk said it was some of the toughest conditions he's ever batted in, the wicket not making life any easier.
"It was hard to get going," he said.
"It was a hard wicket for everyone, even bowling; it didn't have much pace in it."
At the crease for around three hours, he was understandably "a bit gassed" by the end, but said it wasn't really until Aaron Hazlewood came in and started "running a few singles" that he started to feel it.
Focused on just really playing his game, he moved the scoreboard along pretty well, facing just 120 balls for his 95.
At one stage thinking 300 might be in the offing, after a late flurry of wickets, Middlebrook sprung a surprise declaration at 8-234 to have a few overs at Norths.
Joey Holt and Xavier McCluskey managed to successfully see those off but he is confident that if the wicket plays the same, and they bowl well and take their chances they can defend that.
Rixon is also confident.
"It's pretty gettable if you apply yourself, which is what Old Boys did," he said.
He thought McGuirk "batted really well", noting that he put the loose balls away.
They "probably" though should have had him very early in his innings. But the fielder didn't pick up the ball and so didn't get a hand on it.
Of all people it was the skipper that eventually got him, having come on to finish off Devon Hamley's over after he was forced off the field with what appears to be a hamstring injury.
Post-play Rixon said he couldn't remember the last time he'd rolled the arm over.
He went on to finish with 2-6 from his two overs.
They were bowled in tandem with brother Michael, who nabbed 3-39.
Not easy conditions for fielding either, Rixon was proud of the way his side "stuck at it".
