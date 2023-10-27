For many, the prospect of spending the summer overseas in a new country might be daunting.
But George Wilson was more than ready to take the plunge this year, all for the sport he loves.
The Englishman grew up near the border between Dorset and Hampshire in the country's south, and was introduced to cricket through his father. Though he also played soccer and rugby growing up, northing captured his passion like the summer sport.
"My dad played quite a lot of cricket, so it was natural to follow that path," Wilson said.
"I played football and rugby as well, but cricket's the one I stuck with."
It was Souths' Henry Cupitt who facilitated Wilson's move to Australia. While the two played at together in England, Cupitt told the 26-year-old that the club was looking for an overseas player.
The aspiring teacher, who studied sport science at university, eagerly accepted the opportunity. Having coached for over a decade, Wilson now works in the Cricket NSW schools program, teaching the sport to local youngsters.
He debuted for South Tamworth just a week and a half after arriving, and made what was almost the perfect start against Old Boys in round 1. His 49 with the bat and 2-19 with the ball were aided by a familiar pitch.
"The first wicket was kind of green and similar [to those in the UK], so that helped," Wilson said.
In the first two-day game of the season last weekend, Wilson continued his good form with 45 not out, which he hopes to turn into a big score this Saturday.
And while they already have a first innings advantage over Old Boys, Wilson knows they will have to work hard to dismiss a potentially explosive batting lineup if they want to claim an outright win.
"We're just going to try and push on from last week, and if we can try to get the outright," he said.
"We're going to have to give ourselves quite a few overs to do it, but we'll need the runs on the board as well."
Should this season go well, Wilson is open to the idea of returning to Australia in years to come.
There is a clear nomadic instinct in the UK product. Though he is close with his family and speaks to his parents daily, he had no reservations about spending a long period of time overseas.
"I've only lived at home for one out of the last seven years," Wilson said.
"Because I was working and living at a school, and I had university before that."
Wherever he ends up, if that be a return to England or continues travelling the world, Wilson knows what his future likely holds.
"I'm probably going to get into teaching," he said.
"I'm going to finish my teacher training, and have coaching as an added bonus."
