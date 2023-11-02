As a kid, Callum Henry could never sit still.
This was particularly true when he was out in the field playing cricket - but there was just one problem.
"I couldn't bowl at all," the Tamworth native said.
So, he took up wicketkeeping instead. It was a natural progression for the 19-year-old, whose father, Damian, is the current president of the Tamworth Junior Cricket Association and also donned the gloves during his playing days.
However, the Tamworth City United keeper-batsman shares more than just the same on-field role with his father.
"I've got a pretty loud voice," he said.
"I take after my old man, I suppose. He's a keeper as well, and we're both pretty loud."
A vocal disposition is a prerequisite for the men behind the stumps. They are often required to be leaders in the field, and are the ones captains look to when the team needs a burst of energy or some encouragement.
The role was always a natural fit for Henry, even when he was new to the ranks of first grade around four years ago.
"As a keeper, as soon as you come into a side you're pretty well a part of the leadership," he said.
"You're the ones doing everything behind the wicket all day ... they control the whole vibe out in the middle."
A lifetime of crouching behind the wicket in the hot sun all day has helped instil a resilience in Henry that shines through when he bats.
It was evident during his stoic 74 not out in last season's two-day semi-final, and resurfaced last weekend when he scored 50 as City United sought to avoid an outright defeat against Bective East at Riverside 1.
"I'm not the top batsman in our side, but I seem to be the bloke that's out there watching us collapse," Henry said.
"I've done it a few times now ... it does [bring the best out of me]. I'm not the bloke that's going to score a hundred off 30 balls, but that's probably one of the jobs I do enjoy doing, those gritty knocks."
Henry's was City United's only half-century of the game, and game him a timely boost in confidence ahead of what is likely to be a tough grand final rematch this Saturday at No. 1 Oval.
Up against the North Tamworth Redbacks' formidable bowling attack, Henry nonetheless believes that City United can continue their run of strong form.
"We've had a pretty good history against them over the last couple of years," he said.
"It's never easy to beat Norths, but it seems to bring the best out in us. No matter who they've got, we seem to play our best cricket against Norths."
What a gift it would be to do so again, with the 19-year-old set to enter his 20s on Monday.
