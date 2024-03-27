A man for the big occasion: Bellamy's perfect cap to blockbuster year

In the last 12 months, Simon Bellamy has played in two Tamworth District Cricket Association grand finals, won both, been named Man of the Match in both, and gotten married.
Being the smart man that he is, he answered correctly when asked which was the standout among those milestones.
"It's definitely been a pretty big year," Bellamy said.
"I'll be looking back at getting married as the major one there. The cricket is second and third priority, and coming back from the honeymoon was very refreshing."
Bellamy and his partner of 10 years, Tanisha, tied the knot in February.
They then embarked on a four-week jaunt around Canada for their honeymoon.
The week after he got back, more than a month since he had bowled a ball and longer since he had picked up a bat, Bellamy was back in Tamworth City United colours as they vied for their second-straight two-day premiership.
"We got back the Friday before the semi-finals," Bellamy said.
"I messaged [City United president Damian Henry] and said 'Please tell me I qualified for second grade, so I can at least get a couple of overs into me before the first grade final'.
"He's like 'No, you didn't'."
Luckily, Bellamy's lack of game time didn't seem to matter.
In the first innings, he was the second-highest scorer with 33, and on day two he broke the back of South Tamworth's run chase with 3-15.
After snapping their 26-year two-day title drought last season, it was surreal to Bellamy that he had another Man of the Match medal from another grand final. But it wasn't very hard for him to pick which performance meant more on a personal level.
"It's always nice to get an eight-for, that's probably not going to ever happen again," he said.
"I do enjoy scoring a few runs occasionally, but I think getting eight wickets and winning the first premiership in nearly 30 years is a big one."
As cricket is a cerebral, skill-based game, players can easily get caught up in their own heads and forget that the simple approach is often best.
And while the 29-year-old doesn't think that his long break before the final somehow spurred his match-turning performance, he believes it has fundamentally changed his approach to the game.
"[Getting married] definitely puts things in perspective," Bellamy said.
"Playing cricket on the weekends, at certain points in life, might seem like the most important thing in the world. But it's a game of cricket, there's plenty of other things that are a lot more important.
"It makes it easier to enjoy when you put less pressure on yourself."
