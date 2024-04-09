Jones' to pad up for NSWCCC against best in the state

The winter season might have kicked off on the weekend but Riley Jones isn't packing away his bat and gloves yet.
Cricket is still very much front and centre of the Tamworth youngsters' mind.
The McCarthy Catholic College student is currently padding up for the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges under 15s at the NSW Schoolboys Championships.
He's then back down to Sydney the following week with the Northern Inland under 15s, for the NSW Youth Championships Country final.
It will punctuate what has been a big finish to the season for the talented young gun.
Last month he helped his beloved Bective-East clinch the Tamworth second grade premiership.
It was his second title success with the Bulls in as many years after winning the 2022-23 fourth grade premiership with his dad, Adam, and younger brother, Cooper.
Selected as the wicket-keeper for the CCC side, he was when he spoke with the Leader excited for the opportunity, and to make the final team with just under 150 players nominating.
Of those they selected 80 to attend the trial day, from which it was whittled down to the 12 to play in the two-day tournament.
It was for Jones affirmation of his growth as a keeper after only picking up the gloves a couple of years ago.
"We didn't have a keeper," he explained about how he got into it.
"I was like, may as well, just suss it out."
He quickly warmed to the role.
"You're involved every ball and you've always got to be switched on," he said of what he enjoys about it.
He has been fortunate to get some guidance from one of the best around, with former Bull and NSW Country keeper, Matt Everett, doing a few sessions with him when he's been back in town.
"He's been really helpful with it," Jones said.
Naturally his dad has been a "big inspiration" in his journey.
One of Tamworth's premier batsmen for the better part of two decades, he couldn't really wish for anyone better to learn from.
Reflecting on his season, Jones said it was "alright".
Others were a bit more glowing in their assessment.
"He kept really well," his dad said.
"He got five dismissals in one game."
"And he had a couple of good innings. He made 41 in the semi-final against Norths, which was a good innings, got them out of trouble."
He also notched a century for the Bulls early in the season.
The only real downers were losing the Central North under 16s competition final, and tearing his hamstring playing at the Orange carnival in January.
"I was just running and it popped," Jones recalled.
Out for five-six weeks, it was unfortunate timing with the youngster in line to make his first grade debut for Bulls.
It was, he said, disappointing, but things going to plan, it won't be his last opportunity.
The NSW side play independent schools on Tuesday and then two Twenty20s against the two Combined High Schools (CHS) teams on Wednesday.
