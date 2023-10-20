For someone who has achieved what Adam Jones has, you wouldn't think a fourth grade premiership would rate up there on his list of highlights.
But the Bective-East stalwart regards leading the Bulls to the 2022-23 title among his favourite cricket memories.
Being able to share it with sons Riley and Cooper is something he will forever treasure.
It had long been a dream of his to play with them, just as he had with his own father, Wayne.
Around the same age, he can still remember it "very clearly".
"Having that whole season with my dad and getting to bat with him at times and having some good partnerships with him, it was just really special," Jones said.
Not that, at the time, he really appreciated how special it was.
Now having the "privilege" to get to do it with his own kids, he certainly does.
He was too "lucky enough" to win a third grade premiership with his dad.
"So to do it with my two boys as well, was pretty special," he said.
His first full season since stepping away following the 2019-20 season, one of the other things that made it so enjoyable was the group they had, and seeing the progression and improvement of the young kids in the side.
"Those kids grew and got better and better all season," he said.
"They did the bulk of the stuff for us to have a really good season and that was pleasing for me just to sit back and watch that evolve."
The stage he is at in his career, that's what it is more about.
"Cricket's given me a lot in the past, and to be able to give a bit back and try and help from the experience that I've got and what I've learned from playing cricket for a long time is something that was really special to me," he said.
The season also rekindled his love for the game after losing it for a little while there.
"It just sort of gave me that love back for it and I remembered why I used to play," Jones said.
He spoke about, for probably the last three seasons he was playing consistently, "praying for rain" so they'd get washed out, and "dreading when it got to Friday".
"I just didn't want to play anymore," he said.
"I just seemed to be playing as a bit of a chore".
It had become something he felt he "had to" do rather than something he did because he enjoyed it.
Between the captaincy - before handing the reigns over to Jye Paterson for the 2018-19 season he had been the Bulls skipper for 13 of the previous 15 seasons - and all that goes with that, being on the Bulls committee, watching Cooper and Riley play of a Saturday morning then playing himself in the afternoon, backing up on Sunday's when there was rep cricket, and playing for 30-plus years, he was "burnt out".
"I just needed a bit of a break," he said.
After being lured back by the chance to have a season with the boys - it was probably going to be his only opportunity for a while - he is refreshed and back on the first grade scene for the Bulls.
Making his return against South Tamworth last Saturday, Jones missed out with the bat but helped bowl the Bulls to a first-up win with three wickets.
"Hopefully we can keep going and improving on what we did on Saturday," he said.
This Saturday they start a two-dayer against City United.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.