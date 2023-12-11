The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

'Josh batted fantastically': Richards carries Souths to nailbiting win

By Zac Lowe
December 11 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Richards starred with the bat for his adopted club in a nailbiting T20 on Saturday. Picture by Mark Bode.
Josh Richards starred with the bat for his adopted club in a nailbiting T20 on Saturday. Picture by Mark Bode.

Traditional cricketing wisdom dictates that the first five to 10 overs of an innings are the most difficult time to bat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.