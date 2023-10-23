The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Council

How would a rate increase impact the Tamworth region's smaller communities?

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
October 24 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Efforts to derail a proposed 36.3 per cent rate increase have gained support from the region's small towns, with residents saying they're tired of being left out of the loop by a Tamworth-centric council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.