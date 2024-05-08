Tamworth branch celebrates World Red Cross Day with 110 birthday candles

Tamworth's Red Cross branch has celebrated 110 years since the organisation began operations in Australia, with a special morning tea on World Red Cross Day, May 8.
Local volunteers in Tamworth were able to reflect on more than a century of humanitarian work.
Red Cross Tamworth branch president Helen Lesley said originally the organisation started by knitting socks and bonnets to send off to soldiers at war.
"Today we knit trauma teddies; we have come from socks to teddies," she said.
"Everything has changed, including the branch and ourselves, as we have gotten older."
Ms Lesley said even though the organisation has changed over the years, their mission has remained the same.
The Tamworth branch runs a variety of programs including the Red Cross op shop on Peel Street, visiting elderly people in aged care homes and knitting trauma teddies to send to sick children in hospitals.
Ms Lesley has been the branch president for ten years, but she has been a familiar face in the Red Cross since 1975.
She signed up for the organisation just after Cyclone Tracy devastated Darwin.
"I was pregnant with my second child and there was a call out for people to come and help sew baby clothes to send to Darwin," she said.
"The rest was history."
Red Cross shop volunteer Libby Darling said she loves being able to connect with others through her work.
"I get to meet interesting people and help others, and volunteering is an amazing thing to do," she said.
Ms Darling said she feels as though she has found her second family through her work with the Red Cross.
"It is very rewarding and I feel like the shop is my happy place."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.