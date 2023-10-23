Tamworth regional councillors will vote on a new agreement to supply backwash water to the Longyard Golf Club at their next meeting on Tuesday night.
It comes after the previous arrangement expired.
At its October 10 meeting Council adopted a revised Drought Management Plan, which includes provisions for backwash water from the Calala Water Treatment Plant (WTP).
In the plan, when Tamworth, Moonbi and Kootingal have Level 4 or 5 water restrictions in place, backwash water from the Calala WTP will be sent back to the head of the WTP for re-treatment as potable water.
The report to go to councillors on Tuesday says these changes will impact the Longyard Golf Club, the Australian Equine Livestock and Events Centre, Tamworth Hockey Association, Sports Dome and Sporting Precinct, "because backwash water that is normally provided to these centres for will not be made available for use".
In the case of the Longyard Golf Course, the owner [Dromahair Pty Ltd] had previously entered into an agreement with council for the supply of backwash water to the course for a period of ten years from 1999, and then again for another ten year period to 2019.
There was no request made for a further extension of the agreement at that time, so it lapsed.
However, the owner of the golf course has recently submitted a request for a new agreement for the supply of backwash water to the LGC.
Along with the condition that backwash water will not be supplied to the LGC when Tamworth, Moonbi and Kootingal are at Level 4 or 5 water restrictions, there is a limit to how much water they will get: up to 7 million litres per week during from September to March each year; up to 1.5 million litres per week during the period April to August.
The golf course will pay for the water monthly, and if the course is sold, the new owners will have to negotiate a new arrangement with council.
Tamworth Regional Council will next meet on Tuesday, October 24.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.