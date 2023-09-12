The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth council takes plan to increase rates out for public consultation

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated September 13 2023 - 7:52am, first published 5:45am
Councillors have decided to ask the community for their thoughts on a plan to increase rates by 36.3 per cent over the next two years.

