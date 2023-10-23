The Northern Daily Leader
Stephen King has artwork in Sculptures by the Sea

By Rachel Gray
Updated October 23 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:31pm
Sculptor and farmer Stephen King, not the book author, may be from the humble town of Walcha, but this year will mark the 21st time his art has been displayed in the prestigious Sculpture by the Sea.

