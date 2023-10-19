The Northern Daily Leader
Ratepayers say Tamworth council lacks transparency in rates push

Jonathan Hawes
Jonathan Hawes
October 19 2023 - 5:30pm
Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association had to postpone their Annual General Meeting meeting on Wednesday night, because so many people wanted to express their concern over council's proposed 36.3 per cent rate increase.

