Tamworth council will soon be asked to make a decision on the future of one of the city's biggest, most historic buildings.
Following the completion of the first stage of a potential $4 million remodel of Ray Walsh House, the time is approaching for councillors to address a question that's been on many ratepayers' minds: what's next for the five-decade-old council building?
Council will have to decide whether all of its 280 recently-relocated staff will permanently move back into the building, or to commercially lease out some spaces.
"Councillors will meet in the coming weeks and discuss the next stage of the project. A report will be presented at a future council meeting where a vote will be taken about the way forward in the future of the building to optimise the benefit for the community," a Tamworth Regional Council spokesperson said.
Ray Walsh House was closed more than a year ago after the 50-year-old structure was deemed unfit for staff due to asbestos issues.
Earlier this week the construction fencing around Ray Walsh House was taken down as the first stage of the building's asbestos removal was successfully completed.
Tamworth Regional Council's chief people officer, Marie Resch, said local building company Rice Construction Group completed the remediation project's first stage "on time and within budget".
The budget for the project's first stage was about $900,000, and the combined cost of all stages is expected to reach up to $4 million.
Mrs Resch said council was continuing to work in partnership with Public Works NSW to on the project's further stages.
Mrs Resch previously told the Leader a "number of options" were on the table for Ray Walsh House's future, but council refused to answer a request for more details about which options are being considered.
The initial relocation of council staff out of the historic building drew the ire of ratepayers earlier this year when it was revealed council blew past its budget by more than $200,000.
And with Tamworth Regional Council staring down the barrel of a grim financial future, there's little room for error as the remediation of Ray Walsh House.
