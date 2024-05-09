Community garden closed: EPA testing soil and mulch for asbestos

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is investigating the discovery of bonded asbestos in mulch found at a community garden in Armidale.
An EPA spokesperson said the presence of bonded asbestos in the community garden bed found at the site in Moran Reserve, Taylor Street, represents a low risk to human health and investigations so far suggest this is an isolated incident.
"We investigated the gardens last month and collected 13 samples from mulch and soil across the site. We are in the process of reviewing those results," the spokesperson said.
"We can confirm the presence of asbestos in the garden is not related to the current investigation into asbestos in mulch in Sydney and surrounding areas."
Coordinator of the Armidale community Garden, Jo Leoni, said it's a frustrating time for the garden community, but the safety of everyone involved is paramount and every precaution has to be taken.
"We're lucky that we have had a good fall of rain in the past few days, that's helped a lot, because basically the garden will remain closed as a precaution until the results are back from the EPA," she said.
"We hope and expect that the garden will eventually get the all clear, but in the meantime, there's not a lot we can do, the garden will remain closed and we will have to wait and see."
Ms Leoni has been actively involved with the Armidale community garden since it's inception 11 years ago when the when the clay tennis courts were graded and the clay changed from green to red.
"There are some garlic and broad beans that we would have liked to be planting right now," Ms Leoni said.
"Weeds will be growing around any plants that we do have in at the moment, so it's frustrating.
"I'm not sure how long the testing will take but I'm led to believe there is a backlog of testing due to the testing that's been done in various parts of Sydney, but we can only hope the tests will get back sooner rather than later," she said.
EPA investigators have also visited the Armidale solid waste landfill, where the mulch for the garden was sourced, to collect samples for testing.
Recent testing by Council of this product showed no asbestos contamination, however as a precaution they have suspended the sale while the EPA conducts further independent testing.
"We understand that the community garden has been created through 11 years of hard work by a dedicated community group," the spokesperson said.
"We will continue to work with them, and with Armidale Regional Council, to ensure the garden is free of contamination and safe to re-open."
