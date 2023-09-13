THE WEATHER might be heating up, but no date has been set for when swimmers will be able to make a splash at the city's town pool.
Tamworth Regional Council has confirmed a date is yet to be penciled in to re-open the gates of the Olympic Swimming Pool, on Kable Avenue.
A spokesperson for the council told the Leader a decision will be made at the end of September about the future off the popular watering hole, as the weather warms up.
They said the decision will be based on "pool water temperature" and "staffing availability".
"Council will inform the community of this decision when it is made," they said.
But this year temperatures are expected to climb to above 30 degrees by mid-September.
Despite the warmer weather, no pools in Tamworth will re-open before the October long weekend, the first weekend of the month.
The spokesperson said the Scully Park pool is scheduled to open on October 9, and other town and village pools will be ready to dive into the following day.
"Council's pools are set to open in alignment with Term 4 school starting," the spokesperson said.
The opening dates come as council hopes to keep making waves in its plan to one day replace the town pool with a lagoon-style 'adventure' pool.
The council is also hoping for a cash splash from the federal government to help fund a new multi-million dollar aquatic centre proposed near the AELEC and Sports Dome.
For Tamworth swimmers wanting to dive in a little earlier, Gunnedah Shire Council has announced its swimming pool will open on October 1, and operate 7 days a week, until March 31, 2024.
The memorial swimming pool, located on Anzac Parade, will operate from 5:30am until 7pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am until 6pm on Sunday.
