AS summer comes to an end, the window to make a splash at one of the city's pools is getting smaller.
Tamworth Regional Council has confirmed to the Leader there are no plans to close the region's pool facilities early this year.
But some significant changes have been made to the operating hours of the popular watering holes.
Scully Pool, in the city's south, will open at reduced hours for the remainder of the week with the pool closing between 9am and 2:30pm.
Morning swimmers will be out of luck in Kootingal, Barraba, Nundle and Manilla, with the pools only opening in the afternoon.
Kootingal Pool will welcome swimmers from 3pm to 6pm Monday to Friday, and 2pm to 6pm on the weekends.
In Barraba, Manilla and Nundle, the pools will be closed on Monday and operate 12pm until 6pm the other six days of the week.
Temperatures have stayed steadily above 30 degrees this week, but the Splash Pad at Tamworth Regional Playground was closed to the public due to repairs.
A spokesperson for council said extra staff were hired ahead of summer which has "largely worked well" during the hot period.
"While there have been a few closures recently, as the season winds down, we have aimed to minimise the impact to pool users wherever possible," they said.
Swimming and water polo clubs have been kept up to speed with the changes throughout the summer, the spokesperson said.
It is anticipated all pools will stay open until the end of the swim season on Thursday April 6.
"There are no current plans to close our pool facilities early for the 2022-23 swimming season," the spokesperson said.
Last year, the Tamworth Olympic Swimming Pool, on Kable Avenue, shut its gates on March 7, a month earlier than expected.
The decision was made after a group of swimmers made a unique vocal appeal to keep the pool open by rewriting and performing the 1987 hit song To Her Door, by Paul Kelly.
The song failed to change the mind of council's Paul Kelly, the sports and recreation manager.
Tess Kelly
