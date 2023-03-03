A journey above the treetops to the city's iconic lookout has been given the go-ahead.
Tamworth Regional Council has received $14.3 million from the state government to get started on designing a skywalk up to the Oxley Lookout.
Mayor Russell Webb said the idea came from consultation back in 2021 to improve the safety for pedestrians walking up to the lookout.
"The biggest risk is being hit by a motor vehicle," he said.
"The skywalk will take away those safety risks."
READ ALSO:
Council has chipped in $3.7 million for the project, which is currently in the design phase.
It's proposed the treetop walk will start from the top of Brisbane Street, near the Marsupial Park, and weave its way up to the top of the lookout.
It is expected the walk will include wheelchair access.
Twelve months has been set aside for the design and planning, a further 12 months is expected for construction.
Cr Webb said he was confident the skywalk would be built in a "timely manner" and within budget.
"We will be able to pay for it and it will happen," he said.
"The design will be tailored to meet the budget we have."
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the "exciting" project would "value add" to what is already a "very, very popular place".
"This will be spectacular," he said.
"You see them [skywalks] in mountains, the Alps and different exotic places around the world.
"This will match that."
Once complete, the designs and plans for the project will go before council for the final tick of approval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.