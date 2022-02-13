news, latest-news,

Victoria Park, which is home to the miniature railway, is set to receive a major upgrade as part of Tamworth Regional Council's Victoria Park Master Plan. The NSW government has committed $30,000 to the project as part of its 2021-22 Crown Reserves Improvement Fund. TRC sports and recreation strategy officer, Sam Eriksson, said the money would go towards improving disability access. "The installation of the footpath will provide disability access within precinct," he said. "Currently, to traverse from the precinct entry to the seating and undercover picnic area, a section of grass has to be crossed. "The installation of a footpath and handrails will provide smooth and safe access throughout the precinct." The entrance to the miniature railway is also set for a revamp, with a "unique rail theme" set to be added. Mr Eriksson said he believed it would help the area stand out and improve patronage. READ ALSO: "The upgrade to the entrance of the precinct will have an education element as the brick work will be designed to replicate a traditional rail tunnel and rail steel and sleepers will be set into the concrete," he said. "The improved visual amenity of the Tamworth Miniature Rail precinct will visually stand out. "This will result in an increased awareness of the facility and draw more users to participate in the range of activities offered there." He said it was crucial to continue working on Victoria Park, which contains a number of locations and groups including the botanic gardens, marsupial park, astronomy centre and Men's Shed. "Victoria Park continues to grow as a major regional tourist attraction in Tamworth and Regional NSW," he said. "This is due to its proximity to Tamworth CBD, the popularity the precinct has within the community and with the visiting public and the diverse range of tourism opportunities." More than $15.2 million was provided as part of the latest round of the program, however the Victoria Park revamp was the only project which received funding within the Tamworth electorate. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/d1accb31-33b5-4214-9979-12423b84ec05.jpg/r0_240_4903_3010_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg