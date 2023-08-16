A COURT has been told police have finished gathering evidence against a man accused of murdering another during a stabbing in South Tamworth.
Dylan Fisher did not appear in Tamworth Local Court when police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom said a brief of evidence into the alleged murder had been prepared and sent off to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
She said the brief was still in the process of being uploaded to the DPP.
Detectives allege the murder occurred in the court yard of a unit block in Susanne Street.
The 28-year-old has not been required to enter a plea to the lone charge of murder.
His Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) defence solicitor made no application for bail when the matter was mentioned in the Tamworth court on Wednesday, and he was formally ordered to remain behind bars.
Fisher, who lives in Woolomin, was arrested at about 10:05pm by Oxley detectives on the night in question on Cossa Street in West Tamworth.
The police case is Fisher and Rooks were known to each other, and the attack was not random.
A police operation, codenamed Strike Force Glenduart, was set up by Oxley police and the state's homicide squad in the wake of the alleged murder.
Police set up a crime scene, and combed Susanne Street and Woodward Avenue for clues after the fatal stabbing.
In court, Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned the matter until later this month to check if the DPP had received the brief of evidence.
During the mention on Wednesday, Fisher pleaded guilty to one fresh charge of possessing a prohibited drug.
His ALS solicitor told the court the 28-year-old had given permission for her to "proceed in his absence"
She said Fisher had admitted to possessing a "small amount" of the prohibited drug, and the matter could proceed to sentence.
Ms Soars convicted Fisher of the offence but imposed no further penalty.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
