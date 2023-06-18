A MAN has died after being stabbed in South Tamworth on Sunday afternoon.
Police have cordoned off the Woodward Avenue and Susanne Street area, and officers have swarmed the area as they piece together what led to this afternoon's deadly stabbing.
Ambulance paramedics rushed to a unit block on Woodward Avenue about 3.15pm after reports a man had been stabbed.
Police were called to back up paramedics and arrived to find a 37-year-old man with critical injuries.
Despite desperate efforts by officers and paramedics, the man died at the scene. Police confirmed he had been stabbed.
Officers said on Sunday night he is yet to be formally identified.
A crime scene was set-up at the location and investigators are trying to piece together who was behind the stabbing.
Detectives have been called in to lead the investigation into who was behind the attack, and police are going from door to door searching for witnesses.
"Officers attached to Oxley Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident," a NSW Police spokesperson told the Leader.
"Anyone with information which may assist detectives is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
