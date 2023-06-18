The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Man dies after being stabbed in Woodward Avenue in Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated June 18 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A crime scene has been set-up and police are investigating the deadly stabbing. Picture file
A crime scene has been set-up and police are investigating the deadly stabbing. Picture file

A MAN has died after being stabbed in South Tamworth on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.