Strike Force Pell snatches two men in relation to ATM robberies

Two men have been charged following three alleged ATM thefts in the Tamworth region, however, police are still investigating the possibility other persons may have also been involved in the incidents.
The charges were laid on Saturday, July 20, by police as part of Strike Force Pell - a unit established in June 2024 following multiple break and enter-related offences in the region.
Inquiries led investigators from Oxley Police District, with assistance from New England and Orana Mid-Western Police Districts, to attend a property at Lake Keepit, Somerton, at about 5.20pm, and arrested a 44-year-old man.
During a search of the property, police located and seized tools, clothing, drugs and money.
The man was charged with three counts of break and enter house etc steal, larceny; fail to comply digital evidence access order direction, and possess prohibited drug.
Later that evening, police attended a home on McGregor Place, West Tamworth, and arrested a 39-year-old man, about 10.15pm.
The 39-year-old man was charged with two counts of break and enter house etc steal, larceny.
While two arrests have been made, Oxley Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Tom Aylett, said the Strike Force Pell investigation was ongoing.
"Police are canvassing the possibilities other people were involved in these matters, whether being directly involved with the ATM robbery itself or after the fact," he said.
"These persons may have harboured a person involved or concealed evidence or information about the incident, or assisted in removing or destroying evidence relating to the break and enter.
"If there is sufficient evidence obtained to demonstrate those persons were linked with the commission of these offences they will also be charged and be put before the court."
All three ATM incidents occurred in isolated county towns, with small populations: Werris Creek, Willow Tree, and Wallabadah.
Detective Inspector Aylett said incidents of this nature impacted small communities, where there may only be one or two points of access for cash.
"Local businesses take the time and effort to have these facilities installed, and then become victims of stupidity," he said.
On Thursday, June 6, police were alerted to the Werris Creek ATM robbery at a business on Single Street, which took place at about 9.15pm.
Police were told an unknown man allegedly entered the premises and took an ATM using a builder's trolly before fleeing the scene with it.
At about 9.15am on Sunday, June 23, police were called to the Willow Tree Inn, Willow Tree, on the New England Highway, following reports of a break and enter.
Officers were told that about 3.50am that morning, two unknown men entered the premises and stole an ATM machine before fleeing the scene in a black dual-cab utility which had been parked outside.
Following initial inquiries, about 1.30pm on Sunday, June 23, police recovered an ATM - partially submerged - in the Quipolly Dam, about an hour north of Willow Tree. The machine was seized for a forensic examination.
The Wallabadah incident was reported to police on Saturday, July 20, at about 5.11am.
Officers attended a business on the New England Highway, following reports an ATM had been stolen.
Police established a crime scene and commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The 44-year-old man was refused bail to appear before Tamworth Local Court on Sunday, July 21.
The 39-year-old man was granted conditional bail to appear before Tamworth Local Court on Monday, August 12.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
