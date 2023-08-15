The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth hospital opens eight new units to provide accommodation to visiting staff

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated August 15 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 4:30pm
Tamworth hospital officially opened eight new units on Tuesday, August 15, to help provide visiting staff access to accommodation

