Tamworth hospital officially opened eight new units on Tuesday, August 15, to help provide visiting staff access to accommodation
The opening marks the completion of a two-year program to improve staff accommodation across the Hunter New England region.
Forty-four units are now available across various New England hospitals including Moree, Muswellbrook, Tamworth, Singleton Gunnedah, Quirindi, Walcha, Armidale, Glen Innes, Inverell, and Scone.
"This is exactly what we need and is a part of not the silver bullet but part of the solution to ensure we attract and retain our health workers to regional rural and remote New South Wales," NSW Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said on Tuesday.
"We know that having safe and comfortable accommodation is a key consideration for staff when accepting work in our rural and regional health facilities."
READ ALSO:
The units have been built close to the hospital and feature solar panels, and water tanks, to make them more environmentally sustainable.
"I've seen a number of these units and it's great to know that our visiting health staff have access to all the comforts of home, while they enjoy the unique and fulfilling experiences that come with working in rural and regional areas," Mr Park said.
The units will not only support visiting frontline workers, but will also provide temporarily housing for staff who are relocating to the region.
While in the city the minister also announced Tamworth and Armidale as trial sites for a new program to attract young doctors to the bush.
The Single Employer Model program is aimed at encouraging doctors to train as rural generalists to allow for them to deliver care in both emergency departments and general practices.
Mr Park said the program will play a vital part in getting more GP's to the region.
"One of the reasons why we want to move to a more of a permanent model is so that we can embed and attract and retain workers," he said.
"We'll begin that early recruitment soon, likely to be in place sometime next year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.