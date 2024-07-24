The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Police

Mongoose nabs a teen charged with property offences at Gunnedah

By Newsroom
July 25 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged a teen with property offences at Gunnedah, and are seeking a further two young males who escaped capture. Picture from file
Police have charged a teen with property offences at Gunnedah, and are seeking a further two young males who escaped capture. Picture from file

A teen has been charged following an investigation into multiple property offences in Gunnedah.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.