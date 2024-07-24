Mongoose nabs a teen charged with property offences at Gunnedah

A teen has been charged following an investigation into multiple property offences in Gunnedah.
As part of Operation Regional Mongoose, officers attached to Oxley Police District commenced inquiries following reports of aggravated break and enter offences at two separate houses in Gunnedah at 12.30am and 12.55am on Wednesday, July 24.
Police attended and attempted to stop three young males who were seen running on Apex Street.
Police established a perimeter and a short time later arrested a 14-year-old boy in the rear yard of a house in Stock Road. The two other young males jumped a fence and managed to escape.
The 14-year-old was taken to Gunnedah police station where he was charged with two counts of armed with intent to commit an indictable offence; enter building/land with intent to commit an indictable offence; and face blackened/disguised with intent to commit indictable offence.
The teen was refused bail, and appeared in a children's court on Wednesday, July 24.
As investigations continue, police are seeking public assistance in relation to the two young males who evaded police.
If anyone has CCTV footage or dash cam footage in the vicinity of Apex Street around 1am on Wednesday, July 24, they should contact Gunnedah Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime, committed predominately by young offenders.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
